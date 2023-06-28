Diepkloof hostel residents to CoJ: Begin renovations to avoid protests

The residents have been demonstrating against what they've described as the municipality's failure to provide them with water and electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Community leaders at the Diepkloof hostel in Soweto have warned the City of Joburg to begin with renovations as soon as possible or risk further protests from residents.

They have been demonstrating against what they've described as the municipality's failure to provide them with water and electricity.

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda visited the Diepkloof hostel on Wednesday to address the residents’ problems.

Community leaders at the hostel said they were well aware of government's history of making empty promises.

Although they said they were hopeful the city would meet their demands, they said they would not hesitate to return to the streets if the city did not act on its pledge.

Community leader Sibonelo Khoza urged the provincial government to assist the City of Joburg to ensure the speedy refurbishment of the hostel.

“We just want to see them start the refurbishment of our hostels. If we don’t see tangible proof of their work, people will become very angry.”

Gwamanda assured them that the work would start as soon as Monday.

READ MORE: