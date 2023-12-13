DHA undecided on amending electoral law that gives equal footing to new parties

The department on Tuesday briefed Parliament on further amendments to the electoral law in respect of the funding regulations that will also apply to independent candidates who plan to participate in next year’s national and provincial elections.

CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department says it’s yet undecided on whether to propose an amendment to the electoral law that will level the playing field for new or unrepresented political parties.

Last week, the Electoral Commission informed Parliament’s portfolio committee it was under threat of more court challenges from at least two new political formations after the Constitutional Court lowered the threshold for independent candidates.

Last week, the Constitutional court lowered the support requirement for independent candidates who want to contest the national and provincial elections to 1,000 signatures.

But it made no such concession for new political parties, or those not represented in Parliament, who will still have to meet a 15% threshold of between 10,000 and 14,000 signatures to contest.

In addition, they will also have to garner 1,000 signatures to register the party.

Home Affairs deputy minister, Njabulo Nzuza: "We do not have a policy appetite or a policy direction to venture to the other issues of the unrepresented political parties."

The committee says further discussion will be needed on this aspect during public hearings on the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill scheduled for February.