DG of Military Veterans Department suspended

JOHANNESBURG - The Director General of the Military Veterans Department, Irene Mpolweni, has been suspended.

The Ministry has not disclosed the nature of the allegations nor charges against her, claiming it would be an infringement of confidentiality.

"We wish to place on record that this suspension does not necessarily presume guilt on her part. An acting Director-General will be appointed in due course," said department spokesperson Cornelius Monama.