Despite dip, unemployment rate highlights govt failure to create more jobs - DA

The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey conducted by Statistics South Africa shows that the country’s unemployment rate has decreased by 0.7%, bringing it down to 31.9% compared to Q2.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey simply highlights government's failure to create more jobs, despite the decrease in the unemployment rate.

On Tuesday, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) announced that the unemployment rate had dipped by 0.7 percentage points in the third quarter.

This means that 31.9% of employable South Africans are still without jobs.

The DA said the African National Congress’s (ANC) inability to ensure a stable supply of electricity has worsened the country's plans for job creation.

South Africa's unemployment rate has returned to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels but is still one of the highest in the world.

The DA said the labour statistics have painted a grim picture of government's inability to provide jobs for the youth.

Though 174,000 young people have managed to find employment in the third quarter, the party's Michael Cardo has pleaded with concerned South Africans to take their frustrations to the ballots.

“South Africans can either have a ruling party that is up to the task of running a modern economy or it can have the ANC back in power in 2024.”

The finance sector has been identified as one of the major contributors to the number of new jobs created.