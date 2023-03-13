Despite court interdict, Nehawu promises to continue striking

Monday's Labour Appeal Court ruling comes after the strike disrupted operations at some health facilities across the country for the past week.

CAPE TOWN - Despite a court order interdicting essential services workers from participating in the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) strike, the union maintains it will continue disrupting public services.

The health minister claimed that more patients were believed to have died as a direct result of the action.

Nehawu said that although essential services workers had now been ordered by the court to immediately stop striking, Home Affairs, Social Services and other non-essential government employees have joined the industrial action.

"What the court does, it then says your members who are in the essential service are interdicted pending the finalisation of the minimum service level agreement," said Western Cape chairperson, Baxolise Mali.

The provincial health department's Mark van der Heever confirmed that all health facilities in the province were operating.

"All healthcare workers whether you're admin or frontline are considered as essential workers, that is the bottom line. So if Nehawu wants to differentiate between who is and who is not, all health staff contracted and employed by the health department are considered essential health staff."

Nehawu warned that workers would continue protests at public service offices and some in Khayelitsha, which include Home Affairs and Social Development, had already closed.