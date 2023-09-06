Denial and cloudiness surround PA-linked deal to sell CoJ’s broadband network

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has denied having links to a company that will sign on the dotted line to secure the the multimillion-rand deal.

JOHANNESBURG - A company with ties to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is poised to land a lucrative deal to take over the City of Joburg’s vast broadband network.

Two months ago, the Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC) - the municipal-owned entity that runs the Johannesburg Broadband Network (JBN) - was repositioned under the city’s Transport Department, which is led by the PA’s Deputy President Kenny Kunene.

This comes with a nebulous deal brewing in the background.

The deal is part of an “Enhanced Business Model” - or EBM - strategy that would see a private company called Digitalwave Length Investments (DWLI) purchase the (JBN) from the MTC for R950 million.

At the same time, DWLI will also score a lucrative contract to sell the city the attached services for the next 12 years - at a total cost of at least R1.8 billion - before returning the asset.

And one of DWLI’s directors is Ndhaveseleni Moholi, whose father - Mashudu Elphus Tshivhase - is listed as the director of a company called Talirex along with PA leader Gayton McKenzie.

The company was registered in 2011.

Tshivhase has denied impropriety - admitting Moholi is his daughter and that he and McKenzie registered a business together but said it never traded and that they’ve never seen one another since.

“Many years ago, I was introduced unsolicited - by two of my employees at the time - to Mr Gayton McKenzie to consider forming a business,” he said. “I have had no communication whatsoever with Mr Gayton McKenzie ever since on any level. To be perfectly frank I have absolutely no recollection of even the name of that entity.”

He further said he knew of DWLI but had “no involvement whatsoever therein”.

“And I have little to no intimate knowledge of the ‘deal’,” he added.

“I know DWLI is in IT. I know my daughter is involved in that company. I have an awareness through my daughter that DWLI is involved in a tender process in the City of Johannesburg.”

McKenzie said the same thing and that the company they had envisaged forming was a virtual phone network.

He said he pulled out of the deal after learning the idea wasn’t new.

“I never did any business with that guy, if he walked in the street, I would not even know him. I don’t know why I’ve not resigned from that company; I think it went into liquidation. There was no bank account even as far as I'm concerned … It never got off the ground,” he said adamantly that he was not “linked”.

McKenzie further insisted he knew nothing about DWLI's appointment.

“I don’t know Ms Moholi, I just know the father … I’ve never even spoken to this guy except in one meeting,” he said.

Eyewitness News did not put it to McKenzie that Tshivhase was Moholi’s father.

Of the recent repositioning of the MTC under Transport, meanwhile, McKenzie said it was agreed the party would get the entity and that it was voted for in council.

“It was voted for in council, you can’t just move an entity. They can’t come and say this was voted [for] in the dead of night”.

Questions put to Moholi through DWLI, meanwhile, were unanswered with the company declining to comment on the matter and saying that “this seems to be in essence a political agenda and Transport has asked us not to comment and to avail ourselves, with documents, at a press conference”.