Delft family traumatised after teen girl killed in apparent gang shooting

CAPE TOWN - A Delft family has been left traumatised following the murder of a 15-year-old girl in an apparent gang shooting.

Aqeelah Schroeder was killed in The Hague on Tuesday, allegedly by a gangster's stray bullet.

There've been no arrests.

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Aqeelah Schroeder was dancing and taking selfies with her mother and aunt at their family home in The Hague.

Walking home from a nearby shop moments later, she was shot and rushed to hospital where she died.

The Western Cape Missing Person's Unit's Candice Van Der Rheede, who lives in the area, said that community members were devastated.

"Nothing is being done about these guys shooting but then again you can't blame people for not coming forward because they are scared," Van der Rheede said.

Van Der Rheede said that The Hague was a peaceful community until about two years ago when the area saw an influx of residents who had moved into two housing projects.