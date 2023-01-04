Delft community pleads for govt intervention as 5 people burned to death

Delft CPF Chairperson Charles George said vigilantism is on the rise due to a lack of policing.

CAPE TOWN: The Delft Community Policing Forum in the Western Cape condemned acts of vigilantism on Wednesday, after five people were burnt to death on Tuesday night following robberies in the area.

Delft CPF Chairperson Charles George said vigilantism is on the rise due to a lack of policing.

"It's difficult at the moment because we are basically adhering to a system that is not working. We are not encouraging vigilantism within the community, there's the law but it is failing the people with regards to protecting them and making sure that people protect their possessions," he said.

George added that government intervention was urgently needed to improve the safety of the community.

"It's a slippery slope at the moment, it's not a good way to start the new year and we are hoping that there will be a resolution found between the government and the community to deal with all these perpetrators and all these acts of criminal that is happening in the community," said George.