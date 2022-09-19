Delays in Jerobejin van Wyk murder trial leaves Klawer community frustrated

Community activist Billy Claasen says Jerobejin Van Wyk's murder in February is still affecting the community, especially his mother, who may only find closure once the court case is finalised.

CAPE TOWN - Slow progress in a child murder trial in the West Coast town of Klawer has the community losing faith in the criminal justice system.

Fifty-six-year-old Daniel Smit was arrested in February after police found parts of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk's body in a drain on his property.

It was initially alleged the teen was killed because he and a friend had stolen mangoes from the accused's garden, but Smit's lawyer then claimed his actions were not driven by anger or hate - but by occult influences.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. The community of Klawer want justice."

This may still take some time as the matter has been postponed on several occasions because the accused has been waiting for a bid at Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital where he's to undergo 30 days of observation.

The Western Cape Health Department's Natalie Watlington says Valkenberg is currently the only provincial facility where awaiting trial prisoners can be evaluated.

"The average waiting period for minor offences is 14 to 30 days and for serious offenses, the average waiting period is 14 months. All cases that are referred by the courts are placed onto a waiting list on a first come, first serve basis and a comprehensive psychiatric assessment is conducted over the 30 days period."

In April, a psychologist report advised that the accused be referred to Valkenberg for observation but last week, the court heard that he was only number 66 on the waiting list.