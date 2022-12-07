Delays in case of man linked to murder of Joburg sex worker frustrate State

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) lambasted the police on Wednesday for failing to carry out the duties agreed upon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court heard that if delays continued in the case against 20-year-old Sifiso Mkhwanazi, an inquiry may be launched into the inadequacies of the police.

This includes the finalisation of the DNA evidence linked to the six women believed to be sex workers.

He was arrested upon the discovery of the bodies, some of which were decomposed, at his father's panel-beating business.

But the 20-year-old only faces one count of murder.

State advocate Tshepo Mahange kaMzizi was visibly annoyed with the police regarding the delays in the case, telling the court that the officers had failed to carry out the duties agreed upon.

None of the DNA evidence relating to this case was finalised.

This means that the families of the six women have not been able to confirm the deaths of their loved ones

“One of the instruments that the State may use is Section [342a] that the court on its own may hold that inquiry to find out what is holding back the finalisation of the investigations that, then, needs to put this matter to clarity, not to finalisation, to clarity of how far are we,” said kaMzizi.

KaMzizi said a meeting was held on Wednesday morning between the prosecutors, the investigating offer and the acting chief prosecutor.

The State hopes to have made some progress when this matter returns to court on 20 February 2023.