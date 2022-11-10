Defence Department holding up new Beitbridge fence - De Lille

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille told Parliament, more than a year since submitting successful bids for a replacement fence, that the Department of Defence had still not come up with specifications for a proper, secure border fence.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said that the Defence Department was to blame for the delays in replacing the porous Beitbridge border fence.

De Lille landed in hot water in 2020 for R37 million in wasteful expenditure on a makeshift fence to secure the border with Zimbabwe at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister De Lille said that the Public Works Department would in future only be responsible for the maintenance of a border fence.

Appearing before the select committee on petitions and undertakings on Thursday, De Lille said that after three bids were submitted to the Department of Defence in July 2021, Minister Thandi Modise asked for more time to familiarise herself with the issues.

"We are patiently waiting on the Department of Defence to finalise the specifications."

De Lille said that her department had learned its lesson in trying to secure only 40 kilometres of the border with Zimbabwe.

"There is a need to look at the complete borderline of South Africa, and that is why after the SIU rulings, and everything that went wrong with Beitbridge, the Department of Public Works is not going to do patch-up work on certain areas of the border but the best solution will be to go for a new border line."

De Lille said that it would take years to build a new fence to secure the border with Zimbabwe.