Death toll in KZN floods rises to 398

Rafiq Wagiet | The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs' department says 27 people are still missing.

CAPE TOWN - The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Department has confirmed that the death toll from the disastrous floods in the province has risen to 398.

According to the department, 27 other victims are still missing.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are continuing in parts of the province where thousands of people have already been displaced.

Members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed on the ground to assist those affected.

The departments says air support that has been provided by the SANDF and the South African Police Service has played a crucial part in the rescue and recovery efforts.