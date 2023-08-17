Death toll from vehicle collision near Standford rises to 3

The accident on the R326 this week initially claimed the lives of two people, when a minibus crashed into a bus and overturned.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have confirmed to Eyewitness News that the death toll from a minibus and bus accident between Stanford and Caledon in the Western Cape has risen to three.

The Western Cape Transport Department spokesperson, Jandre Bakker, confirmed another death on Thursday morning.

But further details remain sketchy.

"The department wishes to express its condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Bakker said.