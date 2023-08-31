Deadly Joburg CBD fire: Bosa, WC govt, Gift of the Givers pledge assistance

A blaze tore through the Usindiso Shelter earlier in the early hours of Thursday, claiming over 70 lives and left about 50 people injured. Seven children are reported to be among the group of people who lost their lives in the tragedy.

JOHANNESBURG - As emergency services officials continue to investigate the cause of the tragic Joburg CBD fire that has claimed the lives of 73 people - help is being offered to assist the affected the victims

Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) confirmed that a one-year-old baby is among the children who died in the blaze.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that two hospitals have been activated to receive the influx of patients who have suffered injuries.

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and Joburg City Canager Flloyd Brink made their way to the shelter to conduct an oversight visit.

Barricades have been set up to keep crowds of people looking for their loved ones from getting close the building on the corner of Albert and Delvers Streets.

Some family members told Eyewitness News they're not sure if their loved ones were evacuated, injured or if they're even alive.

EMS teams said the abandoned building was hijacked and about 80 shacks were inside, making it hard to find bodies in the burned structures.

Multidisciplinary teams and disaster management are on the ground to attend to displaced residents and families.

#joburgcbdfire There are fire trucks and ambulances along Albert Street where the building caught fire at around 1am on Thursday morning.



Firefighters are working through the building one floor at a time. TG pic.twitter.com/a96CihOOa0 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Build One South Africa conveyed its condolences to the victims of the blaze - pledging assistance in the form of donations and services.

The organisation said it would cooperate with its political peers and community groups to ensure that such tragedies are mitigated through reliable, efficient and effective political governance and service delivery.

At the same time, Premier Alan Winde has offered any assistance in the response to a tragic and deadly fire in the Johannesburg CBD.

Winde said he reached out to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, offering any form of support.

He said he's stunned and devastated.

"I send my deepest condolences to the citizens of Gauteng and the devastating fire that we have seen in Johannesburg really costing many many lives. I want to send my deepest condolences; I just really feel for every single family who have lost someone."

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers also said that it would work with the city in assisting the victims.