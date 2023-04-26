De Ruyter set to appear before Scopa to shed light on Eskom corruption claims

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is on Wednesday expected to spill the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview with eNCA aired two months ago.

He’s scheduled to appear virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to give more details about the corruption and maladministration claims he made in that interview.

It prompted African National Congress (ANC) MP Bheki Hadebe to call for a parliamentary inquiry but the committee resolved to hear from De Ruyter, first.

Since De Ruyter left South Africans stunned by claims of theft, coal cartels and sabotage during his tenure at Eskom, he’s yet to be probed any further about those allegations.

De Ruyter went as far as to tell eNCA that seasoned Cabinet members were involved in the corruption and that others did nothing about it when he alerted them.

The interview also led to his resignation being brought forward by a month, and he left the ailing power utility days after it was aired, having been at the helm for just over three years.

On Wednesday, De Ruyter is expected to make a submission to Scopa, shedding more light on these claims and that of financial irregularities that continue to dog the institution.

He’s not appeared before the committee since last October when he accompanied the new board while still its CEO, and before an alleged poisoning incident in his office.

MPs will be asking why he never shared these details with Parliament before he left office.

Based on De Ruyter’s testimony on Wednesday, MPs are expected to decide whether or not to initiate an inquiry.

The National Assembly has already rejected a motion by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to establish an ad hoc committee to probe the corruption allegations.