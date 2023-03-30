De Ruyter agrees to appear before Scopa over Eskom corruption allegations

The committee wrote to de Ruyter last week, requesting his appearance after damning claims made in a television interview last month, that led to his immediate departure.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, has agreed to willingly appear before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to answer its questions on corruption allegations at the power utility.

The committee wrote to De Ruyter last week, requesting his appearance after damning claims made in a television interview last month, that led to his immediate departure.

Scopa said it had now received a response from De Ruyter through his lawyer, acceding to the committee’s request.

[BREAKING] Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts confirms that former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter will make submission to it, and is prepared to appear to explain his corruption claims. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2023

Scopa said that it could not leave untested claims of corruption at Eskom that allegedly involved senior politicians.

De Ruyter has seemingly gone to ground since making explosive claims that the police ignored his evidence of coal cartels operating in Mpumalanga.

But Scopa said that De Ruyter was prepared to explain his claims to the committee.

Through his lawyer, he said that he would first make a written submission.

De Ruyter’s also indicated that he was prepared to appear in person on a date still to be determined by the committee.

Earlier this month, Scopa resolved to establish a parliamentary inquiry to probe the allegations made by the former Eskom CEO.

It also considered a legal draft of terms of reference for such an inquiry.

But it said it would be necessary to establish some facts from De Ruyter first.

Last week, the National Assembly shot down a proposal from the Democratic Alliance (DA) for an ad hoc committee to investigate corruption at the power utility.