De Lille hopes Imam Haron inquiry brings family closure

CAPE TOWN - Public Works Minister, Patricia de Lille, hopes an inquiry into Imam Abdullah Haron's death brings his family and the country closer to the truth.

De Lille spoke to Eyewitness News ahead of the fourth day of the Imam Abdullah Haron inquest currently underway in the Western Cape High Court.

The inquiry into the late Imam's death, while in police custody in 1969, is on Thursday hearing from Imam Haron's eldest daughter, Shamela Shamis, who's giving a personal account of the man her late father was.

De Lille says she's attending the inquiry to support the family.

"It's because of people like Imam Haron that we are all standing here today, enjoying this freedom that they sacrificed and died for. The late uncle Barney Desai that stayed with me since he came back from exile, he wrote the book about Imam Haron and I've gone back and just looked at the book again and then you will understand and appreciate the kind of person that the imam was."