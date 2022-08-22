De Klerk returns as Boks tweak lineup for Wallabies clash

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has picked utility back Warrick Gelant to start on the right wing and recalled scrumhalf Faf de Klerk in the only changes to his starting lineup.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have made minor changes to their starting team for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Two new faces come into the side from the one that faced the All Blacks in the 35-23 loss at Ellis Park, one of which is injury-enforced.

Coach Jacques Nienaber has picked utility back Warrick Gelant to start on the right wing and recalled scrumhalf Faf de Klerk in the only changes to his starting lineup. Gelant comes in for Jesse Kriel, who suffered a nasty-looking knock in the Joburg Test, while De Klerk has completed his return to play protocol after missing the second Test against New Zealand due to concussion and slots in for Jaden Hendrikse.

There are a further three changes on the replacements bench, which has reverted to the “traditional” five forwards and three backs after the 6-2 split came in for heavy criticism. Herschel Jantjies, Willie le Roux and Jasper Wiese have not been included in the match-23, while Hendrikse, Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn will provide backline cover.

“This is a very important clash for us to set the tone for our Rugby Championship tour and we feel that continuity in selection is important to build momentum in our campaign,” said Nienaber.

Nienaber is confident the inclusion of Gelant will bear fruit after he and Willemse shone together in the United Rugby Championship.

“Warrick was in good form earlier this season and he has been working hard at training, so we thought it would be good to give him a run on the wing. He also combined well with Damian Willemse, so we are excited to see what they offer us in the match,” Nienaber said.

Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba and Duane Vermeulen have been given another run in the starting XV, despite each of them seeming off the pace at Ellis Park and being replaced before the half-time interval.

“We also feel it is important to give the likes of Ox, Joseph and Duane another opportunity to further build combinations and give them valuable game time as we build toward the Rugby World Cup next year,” Nienaber explained.

South Africa have not won a match against the Wallabies on Australian soil since 2013, and the world champions fully expect a tough battle against a side who suffered a record-breaking loss to Argentina in their last outing.

Nienaber added: “We had a thorough review of our last match against New Zealand, and we have identified the areas of our game in which we need improve. We know we need to make a big step-up in the quality of our performance to start the tour on a positive note, and that is a big objective for us this weekend.”

Kick-off: 7:30am (South African time)

Springbok team to face Australia in Adelaide (15-1):

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Warrick Gelant, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth,3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx,17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn