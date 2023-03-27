DCS should have notified the public of Thabo Bester's escape - legal analyst

The murderer, also known as the 'Facebook rapist' was photographed while shopping in Sandton, just two months after he supposedly burnt to death in a private maximum security prison in Bloemfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal analyst Mpumelo Zikalala said that the Department of Correctional Services should have notified the public that convicted rapist Thabo Bester was alive and on the loose after photo evidence of him in a shopping mall was shared last year.

The murderer, also known as the "Facebook rapist" was photographed while shopping in Sandton, just two months after he supposedly burnt to death in a private maximum security prison in Bloemfontein.

The police have since opened a murder case against him after DNA tests of the remains found in his prison cell came back negative in relation to him.

Zikalala said that upon receiving evidence, the department should have urgently sent out a public notice of his escape.

"Someone has escaped, let's send a public service notice we are currently looking for the current individual who escaped on this day. If you do happen to see them, just know they are dangerous, call the police, most importantly inform the victims or the people who are victims before the chances are they are probably the ones who are going to be contacted first."

Crime investigator Chad Thomas also said that Bester's escape showed the department's and private security company's incompetence.

"Who would have really thought that the authorities would go to the extent that they should have actually gone to prove who this person was who was dead in the cell and of course they relied on the fact that he was reportedly "in solitary confinement" and as such, it could have only been him because there is such massive restricted movement within that prison complex."