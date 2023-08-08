Go

DCS probing cause of fire at Kutama-Sinthumule prison in Makhado

Emergency services responded to a blaze at the facility on Monday, which affected areas that house a total of 1,892 inmates.

The Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Makhado, Limpopo, ablaze on 7 August 2023. Picture: Supplied/Department of Correctional Services
The Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Makhado, Limpopo, ablaze on 7 August 2023. Picture: Supplied/Department of Correctional Services
08 August 2023 09:20

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department is investigating the cause of a fire at the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional facility in Makhado.

Emergency services responded to a blaze at the facility on Monday, which affected areas that house a total of 1,892 inmates.

In total, the correctional facility accommodates a maximum of 3,000 convicts.

Officials said prisoners were moved to a safe area in the facility and no injuries were reported.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA