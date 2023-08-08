DCS probing cause of fire at Kutama-Sinthumule prison in Makhado
Emergency services responded to a blaze at the facility on Monday, which affected areas that house a total of 1,892 inmates.
JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department is investigating the cause of a fire at the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional facility in Makhado.
In total, the correctional facility accommodates a maximum of 3,000 convicts.
Officials said prisoners were moved to a safe area in the facility and no injuries were reported.