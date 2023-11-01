DCS dismisses claims of malpractice at G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre

Claims of unnatural deaths, torture at the hands of prison security, and a lack of medical attention and services were raised by inmates through a submitted memorandum to prison officials in mid-October.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) dismissed claims of malpractice at the controversial G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

This came after a memorandum was submitted to prison officials in mid-October where allegations of unnatural deaths, torture at the hands of prison security, as well as a lack of medical attention and services were raised by inmates.

The Mangaung Correctional Centre is where murder and rape convict Thabo Bester escaped from in May 2022.

The spokesperson for the department, Singabakho Nxumalo, said most allegations contained in a recent memorandum by inmates at the correctional centre were previously raised and dealt with.

"It was surprising when the same issues were raised, with the exception of a few recent cases. As per the standard operating procedures, issues brought to the attention of the department must be investigated and dealt with.



"These issues were also forwarded to the facility as some required the centre to align certain processes, and also ensuring that complaints and requests are followed up."

Nxumalo said despite this, the resuscitated issues were receiving attention and there was an investigation underway.

The allegations of torture, a lack of medical attention, and services come at a time when the G4S have instituted civil action against the DCS.

The British private security company is allegedly refusing to hand the prison back to DCS until their contract expires in 2026.