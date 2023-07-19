DCS accused of not answering questions over Station Strangler's parole

The Parow community engaged authorities Tuesday night over Norman Afzal Simons' release into the care of his cousin in the suburb.

CAPE TOWN - Some Parow residents in Cape Town believe they are wasting their time by meeting with Department of Correctional Services authorities about the pending parole release of Norman Afzal Simons.

The community engaged authorities on Tuesday night over Simons' release into the care of his cousin in the suburb.

Correctional Services has given conflicting dates for the release of Simons, who was dubbed the Station Strangler in the 90s.

However, Eyewitness News understands that he will be released this week.

Tuesday night's meeting took a left turn when some frustrated Parow residents accused Correctional Services officials of not answering their questions.

One resident said that if it wasn't for the media reporting on Simons' pending parole, officials wouldn't have engaged them as a community.

"You're just here to serve your own purpose and not this community of Parow sir, because the decision was taken long before. It's only because the newspapers got hold of this that you are sitting here. I'm sorry, sir, I've had enough. You're trying to vindicate yourself and it's not going to work."

Other locals said they did not feel safe knowing that Simons would be living amongst them.