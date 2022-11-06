DBE to take action against schools that deny matric pupils from writing exams

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department says it will be taking action against schools that have denied pupils the opportunity to write their matric examinations for reasons such as non-payment of school fees and pregnancy.

Chief Director for Exams at the Basic Education Department - Rufus Poliah addressed the media in Pretoria on Sunday.

He said they have received a concerning report that a pregnant pupil in the Western Cape was not allowed to write an English paper one exam.

"And I'm hoping that this message will get across to all our parents, to all our school principals, do not disallow learners simply because they may be pregnant. Our policies are absolutely clear on this matter".

He says they are also investigating an incident where a pupil was not allowed to write a maths paper because of outstanding school fees.

"Payment of school fees is an issue between the parent and the school. No learner should be prevented from writing an examination because of non-payment of school fees".