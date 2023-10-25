Dance your way to Zakes Bantwini’s Abantu concert this Saturday

Taking over DHL Stadium stage alongside Bantwini will be Nomcebo Zikode, Sun-EL Musician, Goldfish, K.O., Ami Faku, TRESOR, Major League DJz, Youngsta CPT, Boity, and other talented artists.

JOHANNESBURG – Dance your way to the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday 28 October for Zakes Bantwini’s Abantu concert.

Zakes Bantwini’s new event property will bring to fruition his dream of creating an inclusive, well-rounded event property that brings a unique flavour to a local concert that can be enjoyed by all.

Grammy Award-Winning musician Zakes Bantwini. Picture: Supplied

“We’ve created something special, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience what we have in store. Abantu was created for the people and with the surprises we have in place, I’m confident we’ve curated a uniquely South African concert for the books,” said Bantwini.

With the Springboks in the final at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Bantwini announced the final would be screened during the concert.

Tickets can be purchased on Howler here.