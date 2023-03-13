DA wants to introduce bill to cut Cabinet members' perks and benefits

On Monday morning, the party held a picket at the Bryntirion Estate, otherwise known as the Ministerial Village, where all members of the Cabinet live.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was going to introduce a bill that would cut perks and other luxurious benefits for Cabinet members.

On Monday morning, the party held a picket at the Bryntirion Estate, otherwise known as the Ministerial Village, where all members of the Cabinet live.

PICTURES: The DA is holding a picket outside the ministerial village in Pretoria where all cabinet members live.



The village is insulated from load shedding and ministers get a fixed amount of free water and electricity. TCG pic.twitter.com/lSnpzwrtQ6 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023

[PICTURES] John Steenhuisen, DA leader, says once the party gets into power, all the ministerial villages and other cabinet residences will be sold. TCG pic.twitter.com/u5oD1BGzdn ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023

The estate is insulated from load shedding and Cabinet members receive a fixed amount of free water and electricity a month.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the government, like all South African taxpayers, had a responsibility to also tighten its belt.

"We can’t afford this. The president said in Parliament he doesn’t have one of the largest Cabinets in the world. He does. It’s by far one of the largest Cabinets in the world and it comes at a huge expense. We’ve got to cut our costs accordingly in South Africa and it means getting the laws changed but also means getting the ministerial handbook scrapped."