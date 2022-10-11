DA wants review of ministerial handbook

The handbook, which details perks for ministers and their deputies, can be changed by the president without consultation.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook, arguing it’s a legally flawed process.

The handbook, which details perks for ministers and their deputies, can be changed by the president without consultation.

The latest amendment causing outrage is free water and electricity for ministers at their official residences.

The DA’s Leon Schreiber said that the lack of transparency, such as the revised travel perks introduced earlier this year, was giving rise to the outrage.

"The handbook says that it is published in terms of the Executive Ethics Act, however, there is no reference to the handbook in the Executive Ethics Act itself and that creates one of the problems that we are dealing with here, which is the secrecy around these changes."

Schreiber said that it could not be that the perks were being awarded without passing through Parliament.

"There is no set process for the review of this handbook, there’s no process for tabling it in Parliament, for members of Parliament to approve or engage with these things, it’s entirely up to one man and that’s President Ramaphosa. Now I don't think that is consistent with the kind of democracy that we want to build."