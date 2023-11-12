DA wants a probe into allegations of wasteful expenditure on Ramaphosa's jet

A story published in the City Press on Sunday details how exorbitant spending on luxury alcohol and food has left the South African Air Force catering budget with just R45,000 for the rest of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants an investigation into allegations of wasteful expenditure on the Inkwazi Presidential Jet.

The Air Force is responsible for all operational expenses of VIP aircraft and chartered flights.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is quoted in the story saying the presidency does not make any input into catering processes on the jet.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said he would be writing to the Public Protector to investigate these claims.

"It is clear that while President Ramaphosa and his VIPs rack up exorbitant catering and alcohol bills for travel, at the expense of the South African taxpayer, thousands of ordinary South Africans are left to perish from severe hunger and malnutrition.

“So blatant is the gluttony and greed of presidential VIPs, that even surplus food, drink, and entire chocolate cakes are smuggled out of Inkwazi in their luggage."