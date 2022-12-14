DA to revive call for ad hoc committee on Phala Phala

The DA has from the onset said it believed that an ad hoc committee would be the better route to follow, because it would have a broader mandate to investigate.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would be reviving its call for an ad hoc committee to probe the corruption allegations linked to the Phala Phala farm saga.

This after Tuesday’s attempt for President Cyril Ramaphosa to face a parliamentary impeachment inquiry failed.

The DA has from the onset said it believed that an ad hoc committee would be the better route to follow, because it would have a broader mandate to investigate.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that he would be writing to the Speaker before the end of the week.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has previously rejected the DA’s request to establish an ad hoc committee of Parliament to investigate the Phala Phala saga.

But Steenhuisen said that the Section 89 report showed that there was more to probe.

"Parliament has got to grapple with this issue. We can’t ignore it and pretend it’s not happening. We need to understand what happened at Phala Phala, what the circumstances were and what the president’s involvement was. We would be failing in our duty if we were not to get to the bottom of this."

Steenhuisen said that President Ramaphosa should not contradict the evidence he gave at the Zondo commission of inquiry, that even if parallel processes were on the go, Parliament should still hold the executive accountable.

