DA's motion to have ad hoc committee probe corruption at Eskom bears no fruit

The DA’s motion for the establishment of an ad hoc committee investigation came before the National Assembly on Thursday, where most MPs rejected its passing.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) objected to the establishment of an ad hoc committee to investigate widespread corruption and criminal cartels at Eskom.

The ANC objected to the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) motion for the ad hoc committee, as well as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s amendment to the same motion to include investigating coal and evergreen contracts.

The DA's motion came before the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday where the majority of the members of Parliament (MPs) voted against it.

This was a day after the National Assembly rejected another motion for a similar inquiry into the Phala Phala saga.

The DA's motion stated that the committee should inquire into the full extent of the alleged “widespread corruption and unabated operations of criminal networks and cartels at Eskom”.

EFF MP Ntombovuyo Mente made an amendment, which was found to be admissible.

“I need to insert in paragraph 6(A) after the word ‘Eskom’, the following words, including inquiring into all coal contracts, all evergreen contracts, and all contracts between Eskom and smelting companies.”

But ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina expressed her party’s position.

“House chair, the ANC objects.”

While the opposition raised concerns about the true number of ANC MPs present, the more than 200 ANC votes ensured the motion didn’t pass.

