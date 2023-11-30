DA received R36m in donations between July and September 2023 - IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has released its second quarter disclosure report covering the period from 1 of July to 30 September 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) received R36 million in donations between July and September this year.

This is the tenth report since the Party Funding Act came into effect, requiring political parties to disclose their funding.

According to the Political Party Funding Act, parties are required to disclose all donations above R100,000.

From the more than 200 registered political parties in South Africa, only six have made donation declarations to the IEC for the second quarter of this financial year.

They are ActionSA, the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the Freedom Front Plus.

Collectively, the six parties received just over R41 million for the period in question.

The biggest declaration was from the company, Fynbos Kapitaal, which donated R15 million to the DA, the maximum amount allowed for a single donor to give to a party in a one-year cycle.