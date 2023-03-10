DA opens a case against former Tshwane mayor Makwarela

After a tumultuous two weeks for Dr Murunwa Makwarela in which he was elected as Tshwane mayor, removed and later reinstated, he has finally resigned from the position.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition has opened a case of fraud against embattled former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela.



Makwarela submitted a fake rehabilitation certificate to the metro after he was disqualified as Tshwane mayor for insolvency, which led to his being reinstated on Thursday.

He then called it quits as both the city's number one citizen and councillor on Friday after the Pretoria High Court refuted claims that it had issued a clearance certificate.

Makwarela’s sudden resignation comes after he vowed to continue as the executive mayor earlier on Friday.

Meanwhile, the DA-led multiparty coalition has opened a case against the embattled politician.

In his resignation letter, Makwarela said his stepping down is not an admission of guilt but that he wants the municipality to focus on service delivery.

Earlier on Friday Makwarela addressed the media and said he welcomed an investigation into the rehabilitation certificate he provided to the city manager.

“We just need to follow the rules. It's always safe to play by the rules the courts are there to test these things and I think we encourage in particular the city manager to also test these things properly.”

However, shortly after that, the Chief Registrar in the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Tumelo Ledwaba, announced that no rehabilitation order had ever been issued by the courts regarding Makwarela’s insolvency.

The DA caucus chair in Tshwane, Jacqui Uys, who was at the Brooklyn police station to open a case against Makwarela, said that they welcomed his resignation.

"That will however not deter us from opening the fraud cases because it still remains a criminal act," Uys said.