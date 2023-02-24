DA needs more time in power to improve Ekurhuleni, says ousted Dhlamini

Ousted Ekurhuleni Speaker Raymond Dhlamini said the DA-led coalition inherited an impaired municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - Ousted Ekurhuleni Speaker Raymond Dhlamini says the Democratic Alliance(DA)-led multiparty coalition needs more time in government to turn the city around.

The coalition has effectively been removed from the government and Mayor Tania Campbell is the only DA member left occupying an executive seat.

Unlike the last time when Dhlamini approached the court to have his removal reversed, he said he has no qualms about the process this time.

He said the Ekurhuleni coalition has an important role in holding the incoming African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters government to account.



“We took the city that needs to be repaired, and you need time to do it, so you can do it in the space of six or 12 months. You need more time so the multiparty is strong because we understand the vision, it’s not something that you can just sleep and wake up and everything is fine. But we will continue to work together."

