DA MP demands answers on docking of Russian vessel at Simon's Town naval base

CAPE TOWN - One Democratic Alliance (DA) MP has stressed that questions surrounding a mysterious Russian vessel that docked at Simon's Town naval base must be answered.

MP Kobus Marais said that Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise must explain to South Africans what a sanctioned Russian ship was doing at the base last week under the cover of darkness and why it's shrouded by secrecy.

Marais claims the vessel, which docked last week, allegedly switched off its online information and location identification systems.

And he said that the ship should have docked at Table Bay Harbour just like other commercial vessels but instead was allowed to dock at the national key point.

"I have received absolutely zero response from the minister or the chief of the SANDF. I have tried last week several times... I've written an official letter to both minister and the secretary of defence."

Marais says the vessel has since left the port and is sailing up north.

"Quite clearly it comes from Cameroon and prior to Cameroon there is a rumour it come through the Black Sea via the Mediterranean and also what we also know is that this vessel is sanctioned because it is known to transport military and defence equipment and material, so obviously the vessel was in Simon's Town for a specific purpose."

The SANDF is yet to comment on the matter.