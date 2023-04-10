DA-led coalition turns to courts in bid to remove Tshwane Speaker Ndzwanana

The majority of coalition councillors have now signed a petition for the reconvening of a special council sitting to consider the no confidence vote.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane has filed court papers to interdict the council Speaker from interfering with a meeting to remove him.

The coalition is trying to unseat Mncedi Ndzwanana.

In a previous meeting, Ndzwanana adjourned council before a no-confidence vote could take place.

Ndzwanana said that 10 signatures in a petition to remove him did not match the signatures the municipality had on record, which the coalition strongly denied.

The motion is set for a vote on Wednesday.

The coalition approached the courts to ensure the meeting goes ahead.

It wants the court to interdict Nzwanana from interfering or adjourning Wednesday’s special sitting.

Arguments in the case will be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.