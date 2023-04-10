DA attempts 2nd motion of no confidence against Ndzwanana in Tshwane

This will be the DA-led coalition party’s second attempt to remove the City of Tshwane speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana.

JOHANNESBURG - A motion of no confidence against City of Tshwane speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana is scheduled to be tabled on Wednesday.

A majority of councillors from the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multi-party coalition have signed a petition for the convening of a special council sitting to vote.

Court papers have been filed by the DA in Tshwane to interdict the Speaker from interfering with the council meeting to remove him.

For the second time in as many weeks, the DA-led multiparty coalition will attempt to remove Ndzwanana.

In the previous meeting to consider his removal Ndzwanana adjourned council before a vote could take place.

Ndzwanana said 10 signatures in the petition to remove him did not match with the signatures the municipality had on record – something the DA coalition strongly denied.

In recently filed court papers, the DA coalition want Ndzwanana to be indicted from interfering or adjourning Wednesday’s special meeting to consider a motion of no confidence against him.

Arguments for the interdict will be heard on Tuesday at the North Gauteng High court in Pretoria.