DA-led coalition in Tshwane to submit motion of no confidence against Speaker

Cope's Dr Murunwa Makwarela said that some members from the DA-led multiparty coalition intended to submit a motion of no confidence against him over his handling of Tshwane mayor Randal Williams' resignation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane said it will be submitting a motion of no confidence in Council Speaker, Dr Murunwa Makwarela.

Makwarela is a councillor for the Congress of the People (Cope), which is a part of the coalition.

Two days after Makwarela said there was a conspiracy by coalition partners to remove him from his position, the multiparty coalition has released a statement saying they intend on filing a motion of no confidence in him.

In the statement, released on Thursday afternoon - where the Cope logo has been omitted, the coalition accused Makwarela of siding with the African National Congress (ANC) and said he has been negotiating with the ANC so that he can contest the mayoral position.

It also said Makwerela has refused to convene a special council sitting to elect a new mayor.

This week, the coalition unveiled former da member of parliament Cilliers Brink as its preferred mayoral candidate.