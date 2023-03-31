DA: Disciplinary measures taken against some candidates over campaign conduct

The party said some of the candidates had been using social media platforms to discredit the congress.

JOHANNESBURG - With the Democratic Alliance (DA) being a day away from its leadership elections, the party’s Greg Krumbock said it has had to address the conduct of some of the candidates who had made demeaning statements during their campaigns.

Speaking to the media in Midrand on Friday on the state of readiness for its federal congress, Krubock said some of the candidates have been using social media platforms to discredit the congress.

Although Krumbock could not name the candidates, he said disciplinary measures had been taken.

“In every congress, you will have candidates that query on social media posts... and in fact, it is within our campaigning rules. We have had a few complaints like that, we deal with those and we speak to the people, we put up those posts, and we ask them to withdraw those posts.”