DA challenges Ramaphosa to support its court bid against electricity tariff hike

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged Eskom to suspend the 18.65% electricity tariff increase to ease the burden on South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen described President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request for Eskom not to implement the 18.65% tariff increase as nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Steenhuisen spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the DA’s march against the African National Congress (ANC) over the power crisis.

Speaking at the Joburg CBD, Steenhuisen challenged Ramaphosa to join them in their court bid to interdict Eskom from implementing the tariff increase recently granted by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

