DA challenges Ramaphosa to support its court bid against electricity tariff hike
President Cyril Ramaphosa urged Eskom to suspend the 18.65% electricity tariff increase to ease the burden on South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen described President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request for Eskom not to implement the 18.65% tariff increase as nothing more than a publicity stunt.
Steenhuisen spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the DA’s march against the African National Congress (ANC) over the power crisis.
Speaking at the Joburg CBD, Steenhuisen challenged Ramaphosa to join them in their court bid to interdict Eskom from implementing the tariff increase recently granted by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.
Steenhuisen said he was baffled by Ramaphosa’s recent request to Eskom on the tariff increase adding that it borders on overreach.
"Last week, he [Ramaphosa} told us his hands were tied and it has nothing to do with him. This week he's instructing Eskom which is outside of his mandate and a violation of his office to instruct a public entity on how much it must charge for services."Steenhuisen challenged the president: "If you are as vehemently opposed to the tariff increase join our case as a friend of the court, sponsor our legal fees and together we can defeat this increase. Don’t fool the people of South Africa by pretending that you are against something when you are actually for it."Steenhuisen said that they plan to hold public demonstrations against the high cost of electricity amid their legal bid to prevent costs from further increasing.READ: CT: DA takes ‘power to the people march’ to ANC head office
