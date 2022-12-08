DA calls out ANC ministers using taxpayers' money to fuel personal generators

It was revealed almost R800,000 was spent since July to keep their generators running.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) was on Thursday outraged that taxpayers were keeping the lights on at the homes of government ministers.

In October, President Cyril Ramaphosa retracted a provision that would have allowed ministers and their deputies to receive free electricity at their private residences.

However, through a parliamentary question to the Minister of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille, it was revealed that the department was paying for the diesel used to fuel generators at ministerial homes.

The department also replaced 13 generators which were either redundant or becoming too costly to maintain.

The most recent installation was just a month ago, while at least another three generators are in the procurement pipeline.

The DA’s Samantha Graham said this was unacceptable: "It is time to name and shame these ANC ministers who live large at the expense of hard-working South Africans in the midst of a crisis caused by the very ANC they represent."

Graham said De Lille was shielding these ministers from accountability by ignoring her question on who exactly benefited from this perk.