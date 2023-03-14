DA approaches police, defence ministries to ensure peaceful EFF protest

DA leaders have announced that the party would be filing for an urgent interdict at the Northern Gauteng High Court to compel the red berets to stay within the rule of law during next Monday’s planned march.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has approached the police and defence ministries in a bid to ensure that next week's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national shutdown is free of violence.

DA leaders have announced that the party would be filing for an urgent interdict at the Northern Gauteng High Court to compel the red berets to stay within the rule of law during next Monday’s planned march.

The EFF is set to take to the streets in protest over continuing load shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to go.

DA leader, John Steenhuisen, said that they wanted to ensure that the EFF's national shutdown took place peacefully.

"We as a political party and as a representative of millions of South Africans have been inundated by calls from concerned South Africans who've expressed to us their deep concerns and their fears. The DA takes the EFF's threats extremely seriously."

EFF spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Matthys, has labelled the DA's court bid as a frivoulous publicity stunt.

"When we had a joint march with them during the 'Zuma must fall' they never ever raised issues about looting, about violence, about anything like that... there they were in the front, leading with us. Now they're not part of this march for whatever reason, they're going around insinuating that there's going to be violence. It's just propaganda."

The DA said that shutting the economy down over load shedding, which has been in the making for more than a decade, was a futile exercise.