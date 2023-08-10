DA, ANC bump heads in WC legislature over week-long taxi strike

The DA said the taxi industry is behaving like a mafia by preventing children from going to school.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and African National Congress (ANC) have bumped heads in the Western Cape legislature on Thursday afternoon - over the week-long taxi strike in Cape Town that is now taking its toll on supply chains in the city.

But the ANC has hit back saying the DA-run city is discriminating against those who rely on this mode of transport to get to work.

The party is now calling for a moratorium on the impoundments.

The DA MPL Deidre Baartman raised her concern about the impact of the minibus taxi strike on learners, particularly matriculants.

"It’s sickening to see opposition parties attempt to blame the DA for the strike when they were the ones who encouraged it in the first place. The strike has lost any sense of legitimacy. It has become a free-for-all of violence and looting, and as always the ones who suffer the most are the children."

The ANC’s Nomi Nkondlo however said the criminality must be separated from the real concerns of vulnerable communities.

"The ANC calls for a moratorium on taxi impoundments until all legal and technical issues have been resolved. Open public participation in a review of the Cape Town traffic by-law, actively engage Santaco operation with Saps and other law enforcement agencies to close down on the criminal activities alongside the taxi strike."

Al Jama-Ah’s MPL Galil Brinkhuis said the city’s refusal to release the impounded taxis smacked of arrogance.

"The ongoing strike action only adds to the existing socio-economic conditions of the poor and vulnerable people throughout the province."

Brinkhuis added that taxi drivers who’ve committed offences must appear in court.