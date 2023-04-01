D-day for Eskom's electricity tariff increase

Some South Africans will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the electricity tariff hikes kick in from 1 April.

CAPE TOWN - Some South Africans will have to dig deeper into their pockets as electricity tariff hikes for Eskom customers kick in from today, even as the country faces regular power outages.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved an application for Eskom to hike its tariffs in January.

The tariffs will increase by 18.65% for standard Eskom customers and 18.49% for municipalities for the 2023/24 financial year.

Eskom said the April increases would only affect those who are directly supplied by the power utility, while electricity tariff increases for municipalities only take effect on 1 July.

Nersa explained this was because the financial year for municipalities began three months after Eskom’s financial year began.

It said tariffs for municipalities could not be increased in the middle of their financial year as it would not correspond with their budgets.