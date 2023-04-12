CWU demands to see how SA Post Office will spend R2.4bn bailout from Treasury

The South African Post Office was on its knees when it was dealt a R2.3 million and its financial troubles were compounded.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) is curious to see clear plans on how the South African Post Office intends to use its latest bailout.

The National Treasury awarded the state-owned entity a R2.4 billion cash injection to clear its debt.

The post office had been battling to pay some of its creditors for years and was forced to close branches all over the country.

After recording a daunting financial loss of R2.3 million in 2021, its financial situation continued to worsen.

This saw the South African Post Office being placed under provisional liquidation in February after a successful court application by one of its creditors who was owed rent money.

READ:

- 'Skorokoro' Sapo asks Parly for more time, funding to implement turnaround plan

- Government has 'no interest' in selling the South African Post Office

CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said the postal service must be transparent about how this money will be spent.

“We want to know how will they settle this debt but, more importantly, how will the bailout assist to turn things around so that the post office becomes a self-financial stable SOE (state-owned entity), that can assist itself going forward to generate its own pocket.”

He said the post office must prove it can manage the financial aid meticulously.

“We don’t want to find ourselves being the champions of pushing for bailouts where the money will go to the endless pockets that is falling into the hole that will not be accounted for.”