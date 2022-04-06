CT woman with severe brain trauma conquers academia with PhD from Maties

Dr Amy Martin achieved this great feat with only 75% of her brain left after undergoing multiple operations to remove tumours.

CAPE TOWN - "Anything is conquerable if you just persevere, even in the face of extreme challenges."

This is a message from a 33-year-old Durbanville woman, who will on Wednesday receive her PhD at Stellenbosch University's April graduation.

Dr Amy Martin recently completed her PhD in Ancient Cultures, with her study focused on the notion of a female poetic tradition in ancient Greek literature.

She's achieved this great feat with only 75% of her brain left after undergoing multiple operations to remove tumours.

Martin's world was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with life-threatening brain tumours at the age of 14, 17 and 18.

The tumours also caused severe epilepsy and muscular damage that took her years to overcome.

The young woman said that being diagnosed with brain tumours during such an important phase of her life was hard, both physically and emotionally, and caused a great deal of stress and trauma.

But with her family's support, Martin fought back and against all odds achieved the pinnacle of academic success.

"While in the ICU, I watched people of all ages die. That gave me a new perspective on life and death," Martin said.

Martin said that she always had a drive to show everyone that even though she suffered severe brain trauma, she could still accomplish her dreams. She now hopes that her story will inspire others who might be facing similar challenges.

Now that she's completed her PhD, Martin is applying for teaching positions in South Korea and plans to travel more and visit ancient sites in Greece and Italy to feed her fascination with the ancient world.