CT warned to brace for big freeze as cold front brings rain, some snow to WC

Thursday is expected to be the coldest day and Friday the coldest morning, according to the weather office.

CAPE TOWN - City Disaster Risk officials are on standby following a warning from the South African Weather Service of possible disruptive rainfall over the peninsula and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela: "We have two warnings for those areas. Damaging wind expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay today and also a warning for disruptive rain resulting in some localised floods in the City of Cape Town, western parts of the Cape Winelands and Overberg District as well as the Swartland Municipality in the Western Cape today."

According to the weather office, this cold front is expected to last until Friday.

Thursday is expected to be the coldest day and Friday the coldest morning.

Light snowfalls are also expected over the Western Cape mountains and the southern high-lying areas of the Northern Cape on Thursday.