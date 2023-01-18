CT small business struggling to stay afloat due to power cuts

A young car wash owner explained that his business offering had been impacted during load shedding as he was unable to vacuum cars when the power cuts hit.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town small businesses owners say they're struggling to keep their doors open with Eskom's rolling power cuts continuing unabated.

The utility is currently switching between stage 4 and 5 power cuts.

City of Cape Town customers are currently on stage 3, which will be bumped up to stage 4 from 4pm on Wednesday.

"It's killing us so we can't do anything. We just wash the cars outside and that's a loss to us also,"

In Nomzamo in Strand, a worker at a fish and chips takeaway shop hopes that load shedding will soon be a thing of the past, saying that sales have taken a dip.

"Business went down because people can't buy cold chips and fish, so they can't eat cold food, so, no people will come if it's load shedding."

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had an emergency meeting with Eskom management, in a bid to end load shedding.