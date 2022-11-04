CT's southern suburbs set for water outages this weekend as CoCT does repairs

Water tankers will be available in the affected areas.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says there will be water outages this weekend from Saturday midnight until Sunday 4pm due to routine maintenance in a number of areas in the city.

The city says this includes the southern suburbs.

"Pelican Park, Eagle Park, New Horizon, Peacock Close, Pelican Heights, Strandfontein, San Remo, Bay View, Phumlani, Zeekoevlei, Grassy Park, Lotus River, Schaapkraal, Ottery, Wetton, Knole Park, Retreat, Heathfield, Steenberg, Elfindale, Marina Da Gama, Lavender Hill, Seawinds, Vrygrond, Parkwood Estate, Fairways, Southfield, Plumstead, Wynberg, Muizenberg, Lakeside and Diep River," said Water and sanitation Mayco Member Siseko Mbandezi.

He says residents must prepare themselves by storing enough water in closed containers.

Water tankers will be available in the affected areas.