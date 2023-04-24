CT's disaster risk management on alert as rain continues for third straight day

Residents, especially in low-lying areas and informal settlements, are at risk of being affected by the constant rains.

CAPE TOWN - Disaster risk management authorities will remain on high alert as rain continues to pummel parts of the Cape.

The City of Cape Town's Charlotte Powell said that no major incidents had been reported thus far.

"We know that there are high-risk areas that normally get flooded because of the heavy rainfall we've been experiencing over the last two days, there are high-risk informal settlements in the city that are known to us and this morning we will be routine checks to check if anything has occurred overnight."

As light showers continue on Monday, Powell said that teams would be deployed accordingly.

"We've received reports of blocked drains so our teams that have been on standby over the weekend have been unblocking drains, especially in Hanover Park and Claremont."