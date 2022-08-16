CT metro police officer and civilian shot in Hanover Park

The incident occurred in Downwood Road this morning, and police said the motive is not known.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town metro police officer and a civilian have been shot and wounded in Hanover Park.

The incident occurred in Downwood Road this morning, and police said the motive is not known.

It's the latest in a series of shootings to rock Cape Town in recent weeks.

Detectives are still on the scene, combing the area for clues, said South African Polie Service spokesperson, Frederick Van Wyk.

"Both injured persons were taken to nearby medical facilities for medical treatment. The circumstances surrounding this shooting incident is under investigation. We've also confiscated a 9mm beretta and ammunition".