CT men urged to join Walk in Heels event and take a stand against GBV

It will see men wearing high heel shoes, and some even clothed in dresses and skirts, to create awareness around the scourge of GBVF. The event takes place in Muizenberg on Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Lions Club of Tokai said that more men needed to take a stand against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), crimes that were rife and rampant in South Africa.

It's hosting an event called “Walk In Heels” in Muizenberg from 8am on Saturday morning.

It will see men wearing high heel shoes, and some even clothed in dresses and skirts, to create awareness around the scourge of GBVF.

Participants will be sponsored and a portion of the funds raised will be donated to the Lions Club International Foundation to assist with global disaster relief efforts, while the balance of the funds raised will be distributed to assist victims of gender-based violence.

Saturday's event coincides with International Women’s Day, which was celebrated earlier this week.

Club president, Mark Rossouw, said that all men were welcome to join.

"Men should take a stand because often when it comes to gender-based violence, although you are not the perpetrator, your silence says a lot as a man. So that is why we decided to walk in heels and raise awareness of gender-based violence and as a man to say this is wrong, we've had enough of this."

So, if you're a man and don't have any plans scheduled for Saturday morning, try to get your hands on a pair of high heel shoes and head out to Surfer's Corner in Muizenberg.